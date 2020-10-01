New Delhi: In a development to Hathras gangrape case, a police official on Thursday said that that a medical report from Aligarh hospital didn’t confirm sexual intercourse but only injuries on the deceased victim. A report by forensics is, however, yet to be arrived. Based on the report, the doctors will confirm the rape charges levied by the Dalit woman as well as the family on four upper-caste men, the police official added. Also Read - Hathras Gangrape Case: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Meet Kin of Deceased Victim Today

“Medical report from Aligarh hospital mentions injuries but doesn’t confirm forced sexual intercourse. They’re waiting for report of Forensics. As of now, doctors say that they’re not confirming rape, can give firm opinion only when they get FSL report,” Hathras SP official told news agency ANI. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Reacts to The Barbaric Hathras Gang Rape Incident, Writes an Emotional Note

Meanwhile, the borders surrounding Hathras have been sealed. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district as more than 5 people are not allowed to gather. “We’ve no information about Priyanka Gandhi’s visit. SIT will meet the victim’s family members today, media will not be allowed,” Hathras DM P Lakshkar said.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Hathras today to meet the family of the woman who died after being gangraped. Party sources said the permission for the visit has been sought from the Uttar Pradesh government, and they will leave for Hathras today. Many leaders of the Congress are going to accompany them.

The Dalit teen was reportedly sexually attacked by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. The accused had tried to strangle her to death as she resisted their rape attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The four accused have been arrested. She lost her life at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday. The incident has drawn massive outrage across country, with Yogi government facing backlash for not doing enough for women’s safety in his state.

The body of the 20-year-old woman was cremated at around 3 AM by Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday. If reports are to be believed, the UP Police forcibly performed the last rites without giving heed to the family’s repeated requests of bringing the body home first.