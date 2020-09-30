New Delhi: The body of 20-year-old Dalit woman was cremated last night. The family of the woman alleged that the Uttar Pradesh performed the last rite of the victim “forcibly” without taking into account their wishes to bring the body home first. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Others Demand Justice For Hathras Gang Rape Victim

However, the Hathras administration has dismissed the charges by the family as "wrong". "The allegations that funeral was conducted without family's consent are wrong. The father & brother gave their consent to conduct funeral at night. Family members were also present at funeral. Vehicle carrying victim's body was present at village from 12:45 to 2:30am," the Hathras DM told news agency ANI.

The brother of the victim said the family was "forced" to cremate the body immediately by the police.

“We’d told Police that we’ll perform funeral in morning. But they were in haste & were forcing us to do it immediately. They said it has been 24 hrs and body is decomposing. We wanted to do it in morning as more relatives would’ve come by then,” brother of the gangrape victim said.

The Dalit teen was reportedly sexually attacked by four upper-caste men on September 14. The accused had tried to strangle her to death as she resisted their rape attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The four accused have been arrested. She lost her life at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a three-member SIT to investigate the Hathras gangrape case, The team has been ordered to submit a report within 7 days.