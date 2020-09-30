













New Delhi: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday formed a three-member SIT to investigate Hathras gangrape incident which has sent shockwaves across the nation. The team has been ordered to submit a report within 7 days. Further, the Chief Minister also directed for trial of the case in a fast-track court. Also Read - 'UP CM Must Resign,' Says Priyanka Gandhi as Congress Launches Protests Over Hathras Gangrape Case

The SIT, according to official sources, will comprise home secretary Bhagwan Swaroop, DIG Chandra Prakash and IPS officer Poonam. Also Read - 'Is This How You Treat India's Daughter': Shock & Outrage After Hathras Victim's Body Cremated 'Forcibly'

Notably, this comes amid the state government facing massive backlash over the incident.

The Dalit teen was reportedly sexually attacked by four upper-caste men on September 14. The accused had tried to strangle her to death as she resisted their rape attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The four accused have been arrested. She lost her life at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday .

The body of the 20-year-old woman was cremated at around 3 AM by Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday. If reports are to be believed, the UP Police forcibly performed the last rites without giving heed to the family’s repeated requests of bringing the body home first.