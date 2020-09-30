Live Updates

  • 12:00 PM IST

    Hathras Gangrape Case LIVE: DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal writes to Chief Justice of India & other SC judges appealing them to take cognizance of Hathras gangrape case and ensure immediate action on erring officials, strict punishment to rapists and set definite mechanisms in place to ensure no more rapes.

  • 11:53 AM IST

  • 11:50 AM IST
    Hathras Gangrape Case LIVE: Congress alleges Hathras gang-rape victim’s family denied right to perform her last rites. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demands UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s resignation.
  • 11:01 AM IST
    Hathras Gangrape Case LIVE: After family of the victim alleges that the funeral was held without their consent, the Hathras DM denied the charge. “The allegations that funeral was conducted without family’s consent are wrong. The father & brother gave their consent to conduct funeral at night. Family members were also present at funeral. Vehicle carrying victim’s body was present at village from 12:45 to 2:30am,” the Hathras DM told news agency ANI.
  • 10:55 AM IST

    Hathras Gangrape Case LIVE: Addressing a presser, UP CM said, “Culprits of Hathras gangrape incident will not be spared. An SIT has been formed to investigate the incident, the team will submit a report within next 7 days. To ensure swift justice, this case will be tried in a fast-track court.”

  • 10:51 AM IST

    Hathras Gangrape Case LIVE: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to me over Hathras incident, he said that strictest of action be taken against the culprits,” says UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

  • 10:40 AM IST

  • 10:39 AM IST

    Hathras Gangrape Case LIVE: The Dalit woman’s body was cremated by the UP Police ‘forcibly’ late night.

    “We’d told Police that we’ll perform funeral in morning. But they were in haste & were forcing us to do it immediately. They said it has been 24 hrs and body is decomposing. We wanted to do it in morning as more relatives would’ve come by then,” the brother of the Hathras gangrape victim said.

New Delhi: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday formed a three-member SIT to investigate Hathras gangrape incident which has sent shockwaves across the nation. The team has been ordered to submit a report within 7 days. Further, the Chief Minister also directed for trial of the case in a fast-track court. Also Read - 'UP CM Must Resign,' Says Priyanka Gandhi as Congress Launches Protests Over Hathras Gangrape Case

The SIT, according to official sources, will comprise home secretary Bhagwan Swaroop, DIG Chandra Prakash and IPS officer Poonam. Also Read - 'Is This How You Treat India's Daughter': Shock & Outrage After Hathras Victim's Body Cremated 'Forcibly'

Notably, this comes amid the state government facing massive backlash over the incident.

The Dalit teen was reportedly sexually attacked by four upper-caste men on September 14. The accused had tried to strangle her to death as she resisted their rape attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The four accused have been arrested. She lost her life at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday .

The body of the 20-year-old woman was cremated at around 3 AM by Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday. If reports are to be believed, the UP Police forcibly performed the last rites without giving heed to the family’s repeated requests of bringing the body home first.