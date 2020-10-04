New Delhi: Amid the ongoing nationwide outrage over the gangrape and subsequent death of 20-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, members of the “upper-caste” community are demanding “justice” for the four men accused of sexually assaulting the former. Notably, the demand came after the forensics report found an absence of sperm in the sample, suggesting the Dalit teen was not raped. Also Read - Hathras Gangrape Case: After Gandhis, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad to Meet Victim's Family in UP Village Today

Earlier in the day, nearly 500 people gathered at the house of BJP Leader Rajveer Singh Pehelwan to put forward their demands. Also Read - Gandhis Meet Hathras Rape Victim's Kins: Priyanka Tweets Their Demands, Rahul Assures Support | Highlights

Further, these “upper-castes” groups are also staging protest outside the village of the victim. They are asking for an “unbiased” SIT probe into the matter. The protestors feel that the four accused are being targeted wrongly. Also Read - CM Yogi Orders CBI Probe Into Hathras Gangrape Case; Family Demands SC-monitored Investigation

Notably, the four accused man have been charged with rape and murder.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. The decision had come after a high-level meeting with concerned officials.

The Dalit teen was reportedly sexually attacked by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. The accused had tried to strangle her to death as she resisted their rape attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it.

The four accused have been arrested. She lost her life at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday. The incident has drawn massive outrage across country, with Yogi government facing backlash for not doing enough for women’s safety in his state.

The body of the 19-year-old woman was cremated at around 3 AM by Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday. If reports are to be believed, the UP Police forcibly performed the last rites without giving heed to the family’s repeated requests of bringing the body home first.