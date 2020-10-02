Hathras Gangrape Case: On her second day of the protest against the Hathras gangrape case, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra attended a prayer meet at Delhi’s Valmiki Temple and said she will ensure justice for the victim. Also Read - Hathras Case: Hundreds Gather at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Arvind Kejriwal Likely to Join

"We will ensure justice for our sister. We will not sit quietly untill she gets justice in the case," she said after the prayer meet.

Addressing the crowd, Priyanka said that neither the state government nor the Central government offered any help, and the victim's family is feeling helpless. We will put political pressure on the government. She wasn't even given a cremation following Hindu customs," Priyanka said.

The development comes a day after Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi were arrested by UP police while trying to visit Hathras village, around 200 km from Delhi.

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is trying hide Hathras truth.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said that the state government was resorting to atrocities to hide the truth from public.

“The UP administration is resorting to atrocities to hide the truth. Neither we nor the media are allowed to meet the victim’s family and neither are they allowed to come out, additionally the family members are being beaten up and brutalized. No Indian can support such behavior,” Rahul said in a tweet.

Moreover, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the UP authorities tried to hush up things and forcibly cremated the victim in the dead of night against Hindu rituals.

“This in itself was a painful incident,” he said, adding that the Yogi Adityanath government should “hang its head in shame”.

“Adityanath’s DIG, Law and Order, now says no rape took place. If you had a daughter Adityanathji, you would understand the pain. If any untoward incident takes place with a daughter or a son, how much pain one faces,” the Congress leader said.

Citing forensic examination, Uttar Pradesh Police Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar had said the forensic examination on the woman who died at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday did not indicate rape.