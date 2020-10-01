New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Thursday visit Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras village to meet the family of the 20-year-old Dalit woman who died earlier this week after being brutally gang-raped by four men. The incident and the victim’s obscure late-night funeral by UP Police has provoked a nationwide uproar. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Reacts to The Barbaric Hathras Gang Rape Incident, Writes an Emotional Note

The woman passed away on Tuesday after suffering multiple fractures, paralysis, neck injuries and a mutilated tongue. She was dragged into a field and gang-raped on September 14 by four men belonging to an upper caste.

The horror story took another painful turn for the family when the UP police took the victim's body from Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where she was kept, and drove all the way back to Hathras for cremation.

The Congress has also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the incident after the victim’s family was denied the right to perform her last rites properly.

“RESIGN,” wrote Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Twitter. “Instead of protecting the victim and her family, your government became complicit in depriving her of every single human right, even in death. You have no moral right to continue as Chief Minister,” she said.

Yesterday, the UP chief minister met the family of the deceased and announced Rs 25 lakh, a house and a government job to one of the family members. Adityanath also formed a three-member SIT to probe the case.

Protests erupted outside the Safdarjung Hospital after the father and the cousin of the Hathras gangrape victim sat on a dharna before the woman’s body was taken to Uttar Pradesh amid heavy police deployment, while her family alleged the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

The victim was first admitted to Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and then shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where she died on Monday.