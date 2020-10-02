Hathras Gangrape Case Latest News: Amid protests from various political parties demanding action against the culprits in the Hathras gangrape and murder case, Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said his government was committed to the safety, security and development of all mothers and sisters in the state. Also Read - 'Girls Are Being Raped in UP, What's The Govt Doing? Spinning a Charkha'; Twitter Mocks Yogi Adityanath

Taking to Twitter, he said that the accused in the case will get such punishment that will set an example for the future.

"Those who even think of harming mothers and daughters in UP, their destruction is assured. They will get such punishment that will set an example for the future. The govt of UP is committed to the safety and security and development of all mothers and sisters. This is our committment and promise," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded FIR against Hathras DM, SP for not being able to mage the matter and allowing police to manhandle political leaders and party workers who were trying to visit the family members of the victim.

“Today, the BJP government has arrested senior leaders and MLAs of SP who are going to sit on a ‘silent fast’ for ‘Hathras’ daughter’, on the day of Bapu-Shastri’s birth anniversary, the voice of truth has been suppressed in a non-violent manner. Blasphemous! SP demands FIR on Hathras DM, SP,” he said.

The statement from the SP chef came after his party workers earlier in the day lathicharged when they were marching towards the Gandhi statue to observe a silent ‘satyagraha’ in protest against the alleged deterioration in law and order, rising crime against women, unemployment and the recent farm and labour laws.

A heavy deployment of police was made around the GPO Park, where the statue of Mahatma Gandhi is installed and the entire area was sealed off since the morning.

Heated exchanges were witnessed at several places and over 20 party legislators, including Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary and party state president Naresh Uttam were taken into custody.

Samajwadi Party state president Naresh Uttam Patel said, “The government has conspired to make the farmers mortgage their farms and become labourers in their own fields. In the name of an open market, the big traders and business houses will get the freedom to buy farmers’ produce at lower rates. The Mandi system is being abolished. The government cannot stop us from protesting on these issues.”