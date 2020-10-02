New Delhi: After the gangrape and subsequent death of a Dalit woman that incited nationwide outrage, the Yogi-led Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday night transferred six IAS officers and appointed Navneet Sehgal as the new Additional Chief Secretary of the Information Department, a report by News18 said. Also Read - School Reopening News: UP Set to Resume Classes From October 15, But What About Other States/UTs?

Sehgal had earlier served as the principal secretary of Information during the Samajwadi Party's tenure. He is also one of the most well-known IAS officers in the state.

The 20-year-old Dalit woman was reportedly sexually attacked by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. The accused had tried to strangle her to death as she resisted their rape attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The four accused have been arrested. She lost her life at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday. The incident has drawn massive outrage across country, with Yogi government facing backlash for not doing enough for women's safety in his state.

The body of the 20-year-old woman was cremated at around 3 AM by Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday. If reports are to be believed, the UP Police forcibly performed the last rites without giving heed to the family’s repeated requests of bringing the body home first.

Yesterday, Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar was caught on camera issuing a veiled threat to family members of the rape victim. “Half of the media people have left today, the other half will leave by tomorrow. Only we will stand with you. It is up to you whether you want to change your statement or not,” DM Laxkar was heard telling the girl’s father in the video.

Sharing the video, Congress’s Surjewala had said, “Listen to what the DM of Hathras told the girl’s father. ‘The media is here today, they will leave tomorrow. They will all go away. Listen to the government.’ Shame. Is this a threat or not?”