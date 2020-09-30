Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday spoke to the family of the Hathras gang-rape victim and assured him of stringent action against the four accused, a senior official said. Also Read - Hathras Gang-rape: "It's Yogi's UP, Car Can Overturn Anytime Here", Kailash Vijayvargiya Makes Suggestive Remark

"The CM has spoken to the father of the deceased woman of Hathras. Her father…asked for harshest penalty against the accused. The CM assured him that the most stringent action shall be taken against the accused and all possible help shall be provided to the family of the deceased," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

The state government also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh, a house along with a government job to one family member to the kin of the deceased. A three-member SIT has been formed to probe the case and a fastrack court will hear the matter.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died in a Delhi hospital a fortnight after she was gang-raped, was cremated by UP policemen in the early hours of Wednesday giving rise to another controversy.

Her family alleged the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night. However, local police officers claimed that the cremation was carried out “as per the wishes of the family” and news regarding cremation was “incorrect”.

On September 14, the young woman had gone to the fields with her mother and went missing soon after. She was found later, beaten and tortured, her tongue cut as she bit it when the accused attempted to strangle her and her spine was broken.

She was first admitted to Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and then shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)