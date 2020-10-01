Hathras Gangrape Case Latest News: The Congress on Thursday slammed UP Police for mandhandling Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra who were on their way to Hathras to meet the victim’s family members. Also Read - Rahul, Priyanka Detained by Police While on Way to Hathras to Meet Gangrape Victim's Family

“Shri Rahul Gandhi, Smt Priyanka Gandhi and senior Congress leaders have been arrested by the UP police,” the Congress said on Twitter, using the hashtag “JusticeForIndiasDaughters”. Also Read - Hathras Gangrape: Postmortem Report of Rape Victim Confirms 'Trauma' From Attempted Strangulation

1) Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on Thursday arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police after they were stopped from marching towards Hathras. Also Read - Hathras: CM Yogi Must Resign, President's Rule Should be Imposed, Says Mayawati, Urges Centre to 'Send Him to His Place'

2) Rahul Gandhi also fell down in the melee after police tried to stop him and his supporters from proceeding on the Yamuna Expressway. The Gandhis were then taken away in a police jeep.

3) Rahul earlier questioned senior UP cops under which law was he being stopped by them as he wanted to walk alone towards Hathras to meet the rape victim’s family.

4) “Can you tell me under which law can you stop me from marching towards Hathras,” he told the cops.

5) “I want to go alone to Hathras and on what basis can you arrest me,” he added, to which the cops told him that he had violated Section 188 of the IPC of disobeying the orders promulgated by the government during the pandemic.

6) Congress leader Randeep Surjrewala put out a video along with a tweet showing Rahul Gandhi allegedly being roughed up as he marched forward on the Yamuna Expressway.

7) Congress leader P Chidambaram also alleged that none of the country’s laws seemed to apply to the UP police.

8) On the other hand, a senior Uttar Pradesh police officer on Thursday said the forensic report has revealed that the 19-year-old Hathras woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital was not raped.

9) Citing a forensic science laboratory (FSL) report, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the cause of her death is an injury on the neck and trauma resulting due to it.

“The report of the FSL has also come. It says clearly that samples did not have sperm. It makes clear that there was no rape or gang rape,” Kumar said.

10) The woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.