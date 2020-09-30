Live Updates

  • 7:52 PM IST

  • 7:24 PM IST

  • 6:45 PM IST

    Kin of Hathras gang-rape victim to be given Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia and a house along with a governmnet job to one family member. Fastrack court to hear the matter; three-member SIT formed to probe the case: State govt

  • 6:34 PM IST

    Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in Supreme Court seeking investigation by CBI or SIT headed by a sitting or retired into the hathras gang-rape. Plea also seeks direction to transfer the case from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

  • 6:23 PM IST

  • 5:08 PM IST

    Hathras Gangrape Case LIVE: The prima-facie chronology indicates that the incident happened on Sep 14 & that a complaint was registered. Thereafter on Sep 22, the victim revealed that she was gang-raped. The charges filed, were altered accordingly. Now the 4 accused will be also be tried for murder: ADG, UP

  • 4:53 PM IST

    Hathras Gangrape Case LIVE: The victim died yesterday in Delhi. After the post-mortem, the funeral was conducted with the consent of the family members and in their presence as the body was putrefying. The details of the examination will soon be out and shared: Prashant Kumar, UP ADG

  • 4:09 PM IST

    Hathras Gangrape Case LIVE: Youth Congress workers in West Bengal staged a protest outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata today, demanding justice for Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) gang-rape victim. They were later detained by Police.

  • 3:48 PM IST

    Hathras Gangrape Case LIVE: Around 60 Left activists were detained after they tried to stage a protest outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi against the gang rape and death of a 19-year-old woman in Hathras: Police

  • 3:46 PM IST

New Delhi: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday formed a three-member SIT to investigate Hathras gangrape incident which has sent shockwaves across the nation. The team has been ordered to submit a report within 7 days. Further, the Chief Minister also directed for trial of the case in a fast-track court. Also Read - Hathras Gangrape: CM Yogi Speaks to Victim's Family, Assures Stringent Action Against All Accused

The SIT, according to official sources, will comprise home secretary Bhagwan Swaroop, DIG Chandra Prakash and IPS officer Poonam. Also Read - Hathras Gang-rape: "It's Yogi's UP, Car Can Overturn Anytime Here", Kailash Vijayvargiya Makes Suggestive Remark

Notably, this comes amid the state government facing massive backlash over the incident.

The Dalit teen was reportedly sexually attacked by four upper-caste men on September 14. The accused had tried to strangle her to death as she resisted their rape attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The four accused have been arrested. She lost her life at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday .

The body of the 20-year-old woman was cremated at around 3 AM by Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday. If reports are to be believed, the UP Police forcibly performed the last rites without giving heed to the family’s repeated requests of bringing the body home first.