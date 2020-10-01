New Delhi: The postmortem report of the 20-year-old Hathras gang-rape victim revealed that the woman had suffered an “indirect trauma” from a fractured neck as a result of repeated strangulation. Also Read - Hathras: CM Yogi Must Resign, President's Rule Should be Imposed, Says Mayawati, Urges Centre to 'Send Him to His Place'

The Hathras gang-rape victim, whose incident resonated with Nirbhaya case, stirred the nation and caused protests across the country.

Her report, signed by three doctors, made observations that the "injury to the cervical spine (was) produced by indirect trauma and its resultant sequelae". It also confirmed that she had been strangulated repeatedly which left ligature marks around her neck.

“The ligature mark over the neck is consistent with attempted strangulation but did not contribute to death in this case,” the post-mortem report stated.

Interestingly, the medical report from Aligarh hospital, where the victim was initially admitted, showed no signs of forced sexual intercourse.

“Medical report from Aligarh hospital mentions injuries but doesn’t confirm forced sexual intercourse. They’re waiting for a report of Forensics. As of now, doctors say that they’re not confirming rape, can give firm opinion only when they get FSL report,” Hathras SP official told news agency ANI.

Notably, the deceased woman belonged to a Dalit family while the four men accused were from an upper caste community.

Later in the day, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Hathras village to meet the family of the gangrape victim.

They have already sought permission for the visit from the Uttar Pradesh government, and they will leave for Hathras today. Many leaders of the Congress are going to accompany them, party sources said.

The incident took place on September 14 when the Dalit teen was sexually attacked and strangulated. The victim resisted the assault and in the process, also bit her tongue, suffering a severe cut on it. She died at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday.

The four accused have been arrested. The Yogi Adityanath government has also formed an SIT to further probe the matter.