New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition over their protests and visits to Hathras, where a 19-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped, brutalised, and was cremated in the middle of the night by the police against the wishes of her family.

"Those who do not like development, they want to incite ethnic and communal riots. In the guise of these riots, they will get an opportunity to bake political loaves, so they keep on conspiring," Adityanath said apparently targeting the opposition parties that have been holding protests over the incident.

In another tweet, Adityanath said, "It is possible to solve the biggest problems through dialogue and in 'new Uttar Pradesh' dialogue is the only way to resolve the problems. The state police still has to be sensitive and proactive in dealing with cases linked to women and ST and SC."

Notably, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has been facing flak for the past few days over the police handling of the case. It has evoked outrage across the country, with the victim’s kin and Opposition parties demanding the suspension of the district magistrate.

The Editors Guild of India on Sunday hit out at the UP government, alleging that the law enforcement agencies under it “prevented” media persons from reporting on developments in and around Hathras. In a statement, the Guild said not allowing the media to visit the incident spots and tapping the phone conversations of journalists undermine and obstruct the functioning of the media.

The Guild demanded that the government create conditions in Hathras that do not obstruct journalists in any way. “The Editors Guild Of India condemns the manner in which the law enforcement agencies of the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, have prevented media persons from reporting on developments in and around Hathras after a brutal assault on a woman leading to her death and the hurried cremation of her body by the authorities without the presence of the family of the deceased,” the statement said.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital where she succumbed to her injuries last week.

She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night. Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out “as per the wishes of the family”.