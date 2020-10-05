Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi and members of the party’s women’s wing were detained on Monday for holding a candlelight vigil against the Hathras gangrape case without permission in Chennai. Also Read - Shiv Sena Questions Kangana Ranaut's 'Silence' in Hathras Rape Case: 'As if Culprits Were Her Brothers'

Kanimozhi and 150 others were detained after trying to march to Raj Bhavan, the Tamil Nadu Governor's official residence to demand justice for the family of the Dalit woman.

"A cruel rape happened in Uttar Pradesh, where a girl was brutally raped. The UP government is trying to hide the rape incident. Since BJP government has come to power, a crime against women has been rising," Kanimozhi told protesters before she was detained.

Since BJP govt has come to power, crime against women have been rising: DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi at the vigil in Chennai before being detained by the police https://t.co/Hdg1iurzbL pic.twitter.com/ZrxNWRYAku — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

DMK President M K Stalin had alleged that the safety of minorities, woman and the members of SC/ST community in UP was “generally a question mark”.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is facing heat over the Hathras incident from leaders of several opposition parties, many of whom met the family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped and later died.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had on Saturday visited the woman’s family, two days after they were detained along with party leaders and workers and sent back to Delhi,

While announcing the candlelight vigil, DMK President M K Stalin also demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government tender an unconditional apology to former Congress President Rahul Gandhi who was pushed to the ground by policemen during an argument.