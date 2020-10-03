

















New Delhi: Amid the ongoing outrage over the Hathras gangrape case, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will lead a protest march in Kolkata on Saturday. This will be the first time in six months since the COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown in March that the TMC supremo will hit the streets. Also Read - Nirbhaya Case Lawyer AP Singh to Defend 4 Upper Caste Men Accused in Hathras Gangrape Case

The rally will start at 4 pm and the participants will walk from Birla Planetarium to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in central Kolkata, they said. Also Read - Hathras Protests: DMK Leader Kanimozhi Holds Candelight Vigil in Chennai, Detained

As per the TMC sources, the decision was taken after a delegation led by party leader Derek O’Brien was stopped from meeting the family members of the rape victim. The Trinamool Congress on Friday alleged that its woman MP Pratima Mandal was manhandled and pushed by a senior district official when she was on her way to Hathras to meet the family of the alleged rape victim. Also Read - Security Tightened For Hathras Victim's Family, Brother Gets Two Gunmen After They Fear Threat to Life

The party had also shared several video clips showing its leader in Rajya Sabha, Derek O’Brien being pushed to the ground by police personnel a few km away from the victim’s house and Mandal being manhandled by the administrative official on the road.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had joined the protest at Jantar Mantar and demanded the strictest punishment for the accused while asserting that politics should not be done over the issue.

“There should be no politics on the matter, it is not ethical to play politics on this. When one says a rape has happened in Uttar Pradesh, another person says a rape has also happened in Rajasthan. This is no argument. Why should such incidents of rape happen in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan? Why should they happen in Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, and Delhi?” asked the Delhi CM.

“They are our daughters, whether, from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata or Bangalore. No incident of rape should happen anywhere in the country. All of us, all the governments, parties, and people of the country, must create a system that keeps our daughters safe. There should be no politics on the matter,” he said while addressing the protesters.

The Samajwadi Party workers took out a protest in Lucknow and were lathi-charged by police. Besides, there were protests also in Aligarh, Mathura, and Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, the UP government swung into action yesterday and suspended the Hathras SP and four other police officers over their handling of the case.