Hathras Rape Case Updates: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is likely to hold a dharna and prayer meet at the Valmiki Mandir for the Hathras gangrape victim who died at AIIMS on Tuesday. This comes a day after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka were detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police while walking towards Hathras to meet the family of the rape victim.

UP police had also lodged an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul, Priyanka, and around 200 other party workers under The Epidemic Diseases Act for not maintaining social distancing and not wearing face masks.

Notably, the 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 and referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on September 28 with spinal cord injuries, paralysis, and cuts in her tongue. She died the next day.

Meanwhile, scores of Ghaziabad lawyers on Thursday demanded the imposition of President Rule in Uttar Pradesh.

The lawyers demanded the dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath government and imposition of President Rule, saying that the gang-rape of a Dalit woman and her brutalization amid a spate of crime against women in Uttar Pradesh has tarnished the image of the country and would flatten its progress graph.