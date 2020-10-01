New Delhi: Days after gruesome gangrape of a Dalit woman in Hathras that shocked the nation’s conscience, another similar case has been reported from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. A 22-year-old Dalit woman succumbed to her injuries after she was gangraped and severely beaten by two men on Wednesday evening. Also Read - Hathras Gangrape: CM Yogi Speaks to Victim's Family, Assures Stringent Action Against All Accused

The woman died on her way to the hospital in Lukcnow. According to reports, postmortem reports also confirmed that she was gangraped. However, the nature of her injuries is not yet know. The police have arrested two men in connection with the case. Also Read - 5 Striking Remarks Made in Court Today That Closed 1992 Babri Masjid Demolition Case

The incident happened in the Gaisari area of the district. Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said the Dalit woman, working in a private firm, failed to return home in time on Tuesday evening, prompting her parents to start looking for her. Also Read - 'UP CM Must Resign,' Says Priyanka Gandhi as Congress Launches Protests Over Hathras Gangrape Case

The woman’s parents said that she did not answer calls on her mobile phone, triggering panic among family members.

The woman, however, returned home shortly later in an autorickshaw with an intravascular cannula, medically known as Vigo and used for administering injection, glucose or other fluids in the body, inserted in her hand, the police said, quoting her parents.

The girl looked dazed and in a serious condition, prompting her parents to rush her to a nearby hospital, but she died on the way, said the SP.

When the matter was reported to the police from the hospital, the parents alleged that their daughter was gangraped, SP Verma said. Acting on the parent’s complaint, police identified the accused as Shahid and Sahil and arrested them, the SP said.

Prior to this, a Dalit teen was reportedly sexually attacked by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. The accused had tried to strangle her to death as she resisted their rape attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The four accused have been arrested. She lost her life at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday. The incident has drawn massive outrage across country, with Yogi government facing backlash for not doing enough for women’s safety in his state.

The body of the 20-year-old woman was cremated at around 3 AM by Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday. If reports are to be believed, the UP Police forcibly performed the last rites without giving heed to the family’s repeated requests of bringing the body home first.