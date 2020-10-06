New Delhi: Amid outrage over the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, four men, allegedly linked to the Popular Front of India or PFI were apprehended from Mathura last night. The police said that the men were on their way to Hathras from the national capital in a car when they were stopped and taken into custody. Also Read - 'Y Plus' Security For Bollywood Actress, Why No Protection For Hathras Victim's Family: Shiv Sena

The four men identified as Atiq-ur Rehman, Siddique, Masood Ahmed, and Alam – were stopped at a toll after police reportedly received information that some “suspicious people were on their way to Hathras from Delhi”. Also Read - Hathras: UP Police Claims Some Groups Offered Rs 50 Lakhs to Victim's Kin to Speak Against Yogi Government

In a statement, the police asserted that their mobile phones, laptop, and some literature, “which could have an impact on peace, and law and order in the state”, have been seized. Also Read - Hathras Case: 'Cremation at Night to Avoid Large Scale Violence', UP Govt Tells Supreme Court; Cites Intel Inputs

The police alleged that the men, during interrogation revealed their links with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associate organisation Campus Front of India (CFI). Further interrogation is underway, police added.

Last year, the Uttar Pradesh government had demanded a ban on the alleged radical group over its alleged links to the statewide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Earlier on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Police had filed 19 FIRs in connection with the Hathras case and the spate of protests that triggered after the alleged gangrape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman.

The FIR stated that there was a deep criminal conspiracy in the backdrop of the Hathras incident to malign the state government and create social unrest. It claimed that the victim’s family was manipulated to take a stand against the Yogi Adityanath-led state government. Besides, some social media posts, TV channels projected CM Yogi in a bad light, with the intent to create hatred and communal unrest.