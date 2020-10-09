New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh has decided to recreate the crime scene in the alleged Hathras gangrape case to find out the “missing links”. Notably, this comes amid contrasting versions of the crime given by the victim’s family and other villagers, a senior police official told Hindustan Times. Also Read - Congress's List of 5 Candidates For Upcoming Bypolls in Jharkhand & Uttar Pradesh | Check Here

Another official, privy to the investigation, told the newspaper that four sickles and a slipper were recovered from the crime scene. Police believe that there were four other people nearby at the time of incident and may have witnessed the entire episode.

As per the first official, police are currently trying to collect all possible evidence relating to the crime. The details will then be handed over to the CBI whenever it starts the probe into the crime.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the J N Medical College Hospital in Aligarh with serious injuries. She was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 28 after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

She died the next day at Safdarjung Hospital where she had been brought for treatment. The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30.

Her family alleged that they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out “as per the wishes of the family”.

The state government has already recommended a CBI probe in the matter and quoting FSL reports, it has denied the rape charges.