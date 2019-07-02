New Delhi: Three people, including a minor, were on Tuesday arrested in connection with a clash which broke out between two groups over a parking issue in the national capital’s Hauz Qazi area. Following the tensions, the security has been beefed up in the area to ensure that no untoward incident happens.

Union Minister and Chandni Chowk MP Dr Harsh Vardhan also visited Hauz Qazi area today morning to take stock of the situation. He appealed people to maintain harmony.

Tension prevailed in central Hauz Qazi area after clashes broke out between two groups belonging to different communities over a parking issue, following which a temple was vandalised, police said Monday. The incident happened on Sunday around 10 PM.

Delhi: Union Minister & Chandni Chowk MP, Dr Harsh Vardhan visited Hauz Qazi area this morning, where a clash broke out between 2 groups over parking, and a temple was vandalised in the locality on Sunday night. Security in the area has been tightened. pic.twitter.com/HIj3WY8rvB — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

Taking to Twitter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Mandeep Singh Randhawa had urged people to help them in restoring normalcy in the area. “After some altercation & scuffle over a parking issue in Hauz Qazi, tension arose b/w two groups of people from different communities. We have taken legal action & all efforts are being made to pacify feelings & bring about amity. People are requested to help in restoring normalcy (sic),” the DCP tweeted.

A video surfaced had on Monday surfaced online which purportedly showed a man allegedly being beaten up by some people, who were suspected to be drunk, over a parking issue. The quarrel turned ugly when members of both the communities started clashing with each other, police said.

Following the quarrel, some people vandalised the temple in the area, triggering communal tension, they said.

(With PTI inputs)