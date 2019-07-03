New Delhi: The Hauz Quazi clash between two communities, which led to a temple being vandalised, has caught the attention of Home Minister Amit Shah. According to ANI, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik was summoned by Shah. Patnaik was reprimanded by the Home Minister over the incident.

After the meeting, Patnaik said, “I have briefed him about the situation here. Things are now normal in the Hauz Qazi area. Four people have been arrested.”

Meanwhile, another arrest has been made in connection with the clash in Chandi Chowk, taking the number of arrests to four till now.

Earlier on Wednesday, locals gathered at the temple to perform aarti, days after it was vandalised. Tension is still palpable but, reports say, Delhi Police and paramilitary forces are on high alert. Shops have also begun opening and locals said some of the idols will be replaced.

Meanwhile, advocate Alakh Alok has moved a PIL in Delhi High Court seeking a court-monitored probe through SIT in the incident.

On Tuesday, Union Minister and Chandni Chowk MP Dr Harsh Vardhan had visited the area. “It is unfortunate and painful. The kind of things done to the temple is unforgivable. I have been told that police are working out the case and the culprits will be arrested soon and punished. I appeal to the people to maintain harmony,” Harsh Vardhan had said.

Three people, including a juvenile, have been arrested over the matter. Three FIRs were registered in this case – two cross FIRs, one lodged by each community, and one for vandalising the temple.

On Sunday, Aas Mohammad was reportedly parking his scooter outside a building when Sanjeev Gupta, a resident of the building, objected. Gupta’s wife Babita said when Mohammad left then but came back with a group of men who were “probably drunk” and beat him up.

However, there is another version of the incident. One Saqib was quoted by media as saying, “Mohammad was beaten up so he and his family went to the police station and filed a case.”

The temple is close by. Temple priest told media, “A mob came to the temple last night around 12 AM and vandalised the temple.” The shutter of the temple was damaged and the idols were defaced.

The two sides raised slogans that added to the tensions. Police have beefed up security to ensure law and order. Senior police officials and paramilitary personnel were at the spot. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday sought ‘strict punishment’ for the perpetrators.