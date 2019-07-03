New Delhi: Speaking on the Hauz Quazi clash in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Imran Hussain said that on the night of violence, both the communities, Hindu and Muslims brothers sat down together and hugged. “Nobody wants riots,” he said.

“Muslim & Hindu brothers sat down together that night at the police station & hugged, I was also present there. Neither Hindus nor Muslims wants riots here,” Imran Hussain said.

The temple has opened today, the AAP leader added.

AAP MLA & Delhi Minister Imran Hussain on temple in Hauz Qazi area which was vandalised on 30 June opened today: Muslim & Hindu brothers sat down together that night at the police station & hugged, I was also present there. Neither Hindus nor Muslims want riots here. pic.twitter.com/MtDFqVwXeW — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah summoned Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and reprimanded him over the matter. After the meeting, Patnaik said, “I have briefed him about the situation here. Things are now normal in the Hauz Qazi area. Four people have been arrested.”

On Tuesday, Union Minister and Chandni Chowk MP Dr Harsh Vardhan had also visited Hauz Qazi area to take stock of the situation. He had appealed people to maintain harmony.

Trouble erupted on Sunday night over the parking of a scooty and quickly took a communal turn.Delhi Police and residents appealed for calm on Tuesday even as small groups of protesters continued to raise derogatory slogans.

Hauz Qazi is a wholesale hub for hardware products.