Have a BS-VI car or bike? govt extends PUC certificate validity to 3 Years; Check new renewal rules

The government has revised PUC certificate validity rules for vehicles in India, giving newer BS-VI-compliant vehicles longer renewal periods. Under the new rules, private BS-VI vehicles up to six years old will need renewal once every three years.

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The government has changed the validity period of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates for vehicles across India. Under the new rules, owners of newer BS-VI-compliant vehicles will not have to renew their PUC certificates as frequently as before. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notified the revised rules on November 13, 2026. The changes have been introduced through the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

According to the revised schedule, private BS-VI vehicles that are up to six years old will now need a PUC certificate renewal once every three years. Vehicles that are more than six years old but up to 10 years old will have to renew their certificates every year.

For private BS-VI vehicles older than 10 years, the PUC certificate will remain valid for only six months.

The government has also revised the renewal schedule for commercial and other transport vehicles. The new rules provide longer validity periods for newer BS-VI-compliant transport vehicles.

New PUC certificate validity rules for private vehicles

Under the revised rules, the validity of PUC certificates for private vehicles will depend on their age and emission standards.

Private vehicles that meet BS-VI emission standards and are up to six years old will get a certificate valid for three years. Those aged more than six years but up to 10 years will need to renew their certificates every 12 months.

For private BS-VI vehicles that are more than 10 years old, the renewal period will remain six months.

PUC certificate validity for commercial vehicles

The government has also introduced changes for BS-VI-compliant transport vehicles.

Transport vehicles up to six years old will now have to renew their PUC certificates once every two years. Those aged more than six years but up to 10 years will need annual renewal.

However, transport vehicles older than 10 years will continue to require a new PUC certificate every six months.

PUC validity rules for BS-I, BS-II, BS-III and BS-IV vehicles

The revised rules also specify the validity period for vehicles following older emission standards.

Vehicles complying with BS-I, BS-II and BS-III emission norms will continue to have a PUC certificate valid for three months.

For vehicles meeting BS-IV emission standards, the certificate will remain valid for six months.

When will the new PUC rules come into effect?

The amended rules came into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette. The government has also clarified how the validity of renewed PUC certificates will be calculated.

If a vehicle owner applies for renewal within the 10 days before the existing certificate expires, the new certificate’s validity will begin from the expiry date of the old certificate.

However, if the owner applies for renewal after the existing certificate has expired, the new certificate will be valid from the date of renewal.

What happens to existing PUC certificates?

The revised validity schedule will also apply to certificates issued before the new rules came into force.

However, these certificates will continue to remain valid for their existing period. The new schedule will apply when vehicle owners approach a PUC centre for their first renewal after the amended rules take effect.

The changes are expected to reduce the frequency of PUC certificate renewals for owners of newer BS-VI vehicles while keeping regular pollution checks in place for older vehicles.