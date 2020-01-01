New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend his wishes to the people this new year. He also hoped that this year brings joy and prosperity in people’s lives.

“Have a wonderful 2020!

May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled.

आप सभी को साल 2020 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।,” PM Modi tweeted.

On Tuesday, PM Modi had wished the people of the country and expressed hope that the year 2020 would be a year to mark the continuation of people-powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of its citizens. On new year’s eve, PM Modi said this while responding to a tweet which posted a song wrapping up the achievements of the Modi government in the past year.

“2019 was an amazing year for India. We changed things that we thought could never change. We achieved things which we never thought were possible. Here is a small recap… Hope you like it @narendramodi ji,” said the NaMo 2.0 Twitter handle.