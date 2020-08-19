New Delhi: Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday addressed the Naval Commanders Conference and applaud the personnel for their role in protecting the maritime interests of the nation. Also Read - Rajnath Singh to Address Naval Commanders Conference Today; Focus on Tri-Service Synergy, Operational Readiness

In His address, Rajnath said that he has full confidence in Navy's preparedness to meet any challenge through a proactive response in deploying its ships and aircraft.

"Attended Naval Commanders' Conference today. I applaud Indian Navy for their role in protecting maritime interests of the nation. I have full confidence in Navy's preparedness to meet any challenge through a proactive response in deploying its ships and aircraft," the Defence Minister said.

Attended the Naval Commanders’ Conference today. I applaud the Indian Navy for their role in protecting the maritime interests of the nation.

I have full confidence in the Navy’s preparedness to meet any challenge through a proactive response in deploying its ships and aircraft. pic.twitter.com/RFMSxsCjQ8 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 19, 2020

He also added that the Indian Navy’s effective mission-based deployment has helped increase maritime domain awareness.

“The Indian Navy has effectively carried out mission-based deployment to protect maritime interests by deploying naval ships and aircraft at sensitive locations. Deployments have helped increase maritime domain awareness, provided rapid humanitarian aid,” Rajnath Singh added.

The three-day conclave which began today will focus on ways to optimise joint planning structures, Tri-Service Synergy, and operational readiness of the Indian Navy.

During the conference, the top commanders of the Indian Navy will extensively deliberate on the evolving maritime security architecture in the region and the border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

Other areas of focus of the conclave will be to review the Indian Navy’s operational readiness as well as issues relating to India’s security interests in the Indo-Pacific, a region where China has been rapidly expanding its military presence.