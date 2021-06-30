New Delhi: Hours after the Delhi Police sent a notice to the micro-blogging site seeking details about steps taken by it against the circulation of child pornographic content on its platform, Twitter on Wednesday said it has a ‘zero-tolerance policy for child sexual exploitation and has incorporated special tools to detect and remove content linked to child pornography and the accounts linked to it. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Taapsee Pannu's 'Irrelevant' Remark, Calls Her 'Gareeb Producers Ki Kangana, B Grade Actor'

The microblogging site has said this in response to the queries of Delhi Police. Twitter has also said that viewing, sharing, or linking to child sexual exploitation (CSE) material, regardless of the intent, contributes to the re-victimization of the depicted children and is prohibited on the service.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police filed a case against Twitter — the fourth since it lost legal immunity for content posted by users amid a row with the Central government in new IT guidelines. Earlier in the day, Delhi Police cyber cell e-mailed Twitter, seeking details of all links which had child sexual abuse material.

Giving further clarification, Twitter said in 2019, the platform launched a feature in search prompt aimed at deterrence of child sexual exploitation.

Twitter said that the prompt was developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs and NGOs in India to blacklist specific CSE search keywords in Hindi, English, Bengali and Kannada.

The social media giant also added that it has been at the forefront of responding to the evolving challenge of preventing the exploitation of children on the Internet and will continue to aggressively fight online child sexual abuse.

Twitter said it will continue to invest in proactive detection and removal of content that violates the Twitter Rules and work with law enforcement and NGO partners in India to tackle the issue.

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Twitter for allegedly allowing access to child pornography on its platform following a complaint by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

The case was registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IT Act, police said.

This comes days after the NCPCR, the country’s apex child rights body, asked Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy to explain why no action had been taken against Twitter as per its letter to the Delhi Police dated May 29.

In its letter, the NCPCR had asked the Delhi Police to book Twitter on the basis of the findings of its recent inquiry in which it had found that child sexual abuse material (CSAM) was easily available on the platform.