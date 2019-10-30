New Delhi: A day after being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), businessman and husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra on Wednesday said he has never met Iqbal Mirchi. He also said that he has supported the probe agency and has given whatever it needed. “Have never met Iqbal Mirchi. We supported authorities and have given whatever they needed,” he said.

Kundra was on Tuesday summoned by the ED to appear before it on November 4 in connection with a matter related to Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide Iqbal Mirchi. His statement is expected to be recorded once he appears. The proceedings are being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Kundra has been summoned as the probe agency is looking at Kundra’s purported dealings with Ranjeet Bindra and a firm called Bastian Hospitality in connection with this case. However, Kundra has denied any wrongdoing in these business dealings.

Prior to this, the ED had summoned senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Union Minister Praful Patel for questioning in a land deal case linked to Mirchi.

The development came after the probe agency identified benami assets of Mirchi. The primary investigation by the agency revealed that he has amassed various properties in India, UAE and the UK from the proceeds of crime.

Mirchi’s associates — Haroun Yousuf and Ranjit Singh Bindra — were also remanded to the ED custody on October 12 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

