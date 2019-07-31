New Delhi: Zomato, Indian restaurants search and discover platform that redefined food delivery and outdoor dining experience for an entire generation, earned applauds from one and all on Wednesday after they shunned a patron who demanded a refund of his order- since the rider was not of his religion.

The social media space hailed Zomato after it called out the bigotry of a user, who asked for a refund on his order since the delivery boy was a Muslim.

The man refused to accept his food order by a Hindu rider and later tweeted, “Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non Hindu rider for my food they said they can’t change rider and can’t refund on cancellation I said you can’t force me to take a delivery I don’t want don’t refund just cancel (sic).” Retweeting the post, Zomato replied, “Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion. (sic)” – thereby hitting a home run and in the bid earned praise and more followers, one of whom is former Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

The senior Congress leader tweeted late Wednesday night, “I have not ordered food so far, but I think I will do so now from Zomato.”

Zomato’s founder Deepinder Goyal also echoes the company’s stand and tweeted, “We are proud of the idea of India- and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values.”