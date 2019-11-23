New Delhi: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday clarified that he would not run for the post of Delhi Chief Minister. “The party (BJP) has a well-defined leadership in Delhi. There are people who have grown up in the city. I have no such intentions (to run for the CM’s post). I am happy where I am,” Singh Puri was quoted by news agency PTI as saying at a press conference.

Notably, Hardeep Singh Puri slammed Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi over their “obstructionist irresponsible attitude on every issue pertaining to the welfare of the people in the national capital”, stated news agency PTI.

In 2013 Assembly elections in Delhi, the BJP had fielded Harsh Vardhan as the chief minister of Delhi, while in 2015, the party placed its bet on former IPS officer Kiran Bedi. The upcoming assembly elections in Delhi is slated to take place by early 2020.

Inaugurating a portal which will “define and delineate” the boundaries of 1,731 unauthorised colonies here using satellite imagery, he claimed that the AAP government kept delaying the work on various pretexts.

“The same obstructionist attitude is evident as far as Delhi’s urban mobility infrastructure is concerned. Instead of strengthening the existing urban mobility infrastructure like metro and buses in Delhi, the local government is resorting to election gimmicks,” he said.

“We are not against offering benefits to citizens, but firmly believe that if DTC had a full fleet of 11,000 buses instead of just 4,000, the benefit to the citizens would have been more pronounced,” Mr Puri added.

(With inputs from PTI)