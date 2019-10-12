New Delhi: BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said that he will seek time to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Murshidabad triple murder, in which a 35-year-old primary teacher, his pregnant wife, and six-year-old son were found murdered in their home on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP Bengal chief and its Medinipur MP, said, “We have sought time from the President and the Union Home Minister. When they will give us time our delegation of representatives will apprise them of the situation in Bengal.”

The incident has triggered massive outrage across the state with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar directing authorities to submit a report on the incident. A war of words has erupted between the opposition BJP and the ruling TMC even as the West Bengal Police has ruled out any political link to the murders and said that prima facie, it was a case of personal enmity. It has further asked the state CID to join the investigation.

The victim’s family, too, has said that the teacher, Bandhuprakash Pal, did not have any political links. Two people have been detained for questioning in connection with the case.

Besides this incident, two more incidents have taken place in recent days prompting allegations by the BJP that there have eight political murders in just last four days.