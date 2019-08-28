New Delhi: The Supreme Court will now hear senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s plea against Delhi High Court’s order quashing his anticipatory bail in the INX Media case on Thursday.

The apex court also extended his interim protection from arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the INX Media money laundering case.

A bench comprising Justices R. Banumathi and A.R. Bopanna said it would hear the arguments of the Enforcement Directorate’s counsel on Chidambaram’s two petitions including the challenge to the remand orders issued by the trial court.

The apex court took on record that it will not be influenced by any views expressed by the Delhi High Court in denying anticipatory bail to Chidambaram and instead the case will be heard on merits.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday also told the Supreme Court that specific information had been received from foreign banks which include inputs on former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram’s properties abroad. These included house numbers and companies which owned them.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before a bench headed by Justice R. Banumathi, “As a result, we have issued Letters Rogatory in the matter… well crafted and layering of money laundering was adopted by the accused in this case.”

The ED refused to share its investigation report with Chidambaram as the charge sheet in the case was yet to be filed and urged the court to look into the report filed in a sealed envelope to decide his anticipatory bail plea.

With IANS inputs