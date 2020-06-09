New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit back at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, remarking that if the Defence Minister was done commenting on the ‘hand’ symbol, he should tell if China has indeed occupied Indian territory in Ladakh. Also Read - 'Will Give Details in Parliament,' Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Standoff With China in Ladakh

The former Congress president tweeted today: “Once the Raksha Mantri is done commenting on the hand symbol, can he answer: Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?” Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: 'Maintaining Constant Close Communication,' China on Resolving Border Tension

Notably, ‘hand’ was in reference to the Congress’ symbol-a hand. In his attack on Gandhi last night, the Defence Minister had tweeted: “While you can take medicine if your hand is in pain, what will you do if the hand itself is the pain?”

The Defence Minister’s attack on Gandhi was in response to the latter’s attack on Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks that ‘India knows how to defend its borders’.

The-49-year-old Congress leader has time and again asked the government to ‘come clean’ on the situation with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, where tensions began with clashes between the two sets of troops in early May.

On Saturday, a high-level military meeting took place between the two sides but nothing substantial came out of it. The Army has moved its troops to Ladakh to mirror the Chinese deployment there.

Both sides have also rejected US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate.