New Delhi: Defected from JDU alliance, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Monday launched another scathing attack at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that he chose a 'difficult path' to 'bring back the state's lost pride'.

"If I had to choose the easier path I would have joined the 'gathbandhan', but I choose a difficult path to give Bihar its due and bring back the state's lost pride," said Chirag Paswan who is running for chief minister independent of the NDA alliance.

"We had many expectations from the current Bihar CM, but he hasn't fared well on those. Today, it's a matter of concern for me that what is Bihar CM's idea of development. The benefits of schemes haven't reached the grassroots," he said.

Paswan, however, clarified that LJP will not contest against the BJP, who it sought an alliance with.

“I have complete trust in PM Narendra Modi Ji. The thought with which the Prime Minister mentioned ‘double-engine ki sarkar’, if it is followed correctly, then his vision can be implemented on the ground,” the LJP president said.

“Our ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’ vision document is inspired by PM Modi. I’ve always insisted that this vision document should be incorporated. The people of Bihar & I’ve no faith in CM’s ‘Saat Nischay-II’…There was no discussion on the number of seats with BJP,” he added.

Meanwhile, the RJD and JD-U released names of 15 candidates and 25 names for the upcoming assembly polls.

RJD has followed dynastic principle by giving tickets to second-generation leaders such as Rahul Tiwari, son of party veteran Shivanand Tiwary and Sudhakar Singh, son of RJD state president Jagadanand Singh. They will contest from Shahpur and Ramgarh, respectively.

Speaking about RJD’s ticket to Tejashwi Yadav as the CM candidate, Paswan said, “He is my younger brother. I extend my best wishes to him. In a democracy, the more the options before the public the better it is. Let the public decide whom they want as their leader.”

The first phase of polling is to be held on October 28. Leaders of JD-U and RJD were invited at the residences of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav for allotment of party symbols and candidates have been asked to go to their respective constituencies for campaigning.