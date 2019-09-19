New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sounded the poll bugle in Maharashtra for the upcoming Assembly elections 2019 by addressing a public gathering in Nashik. Launching a scathing attack on Congress-led previous government, PM Modi said, “Our government is fully committed to safeguard national security. But what has been the attitude of earlier governments regarding the defence of the country, that needs to be remembered again and again”.

He also raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and claimed that Implementation of India’s constitution in totality in the Valley wasn’t the decision of a government alone, it’s the disclosure of sentiments of 130 crore Indians. “This decision is to bring out people of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh from violence, terrorism, separatism, corruption. This decision is for the unity of India. This decision is going to be the medium of fulfilling the aspirations & dreams of the people of Jammu & Kashmir”, PM Modi said.

He added, “The country can feel that in the covers of this decision (Article 370), efforts are being done from across the border to spread to unrest and disbelief. A lot of efforts are being done to fuel violence in Jammu and Kashmir. But the youth, mothers, and sisters in Jammu & Kashmir have made up their mind to come out of the long period of violence. They want development and new employment opportunities. We have to hug each Kashmiri, create a new paradise there.”

Meanwhile, he also showered praise on his government, saying,”In the first 100 days, there is a glimpse of the point of view of the new India, there is the message of global power of India, there is the belief of welfare, there are efforts for development of country’s economic structure & creation of new job opportunities.”

Speaking at the rally, PM Modi also recalled his visit to Maharashtra’s Dindori in April before the Lok Sabha elections 2019 and said,”When I came to you during LS elections I had told you that the pace of development will be increased, it’ll be done within a time frame & I’ll come to you time to time with answers. We just completed the first 100 days & the first century is before you. ”

“We had promised that every farmer family in Maharashtra will get benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and we fulfill our promise as soon as the government was formed”, Modi claimed.