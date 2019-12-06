New Delhi: Telangana minister and son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao, on Thursday, reacted to Rajya Sabha lawmaker Jaya Bachchan’s controversial ‘lynch rapists’ remark, saying that everything should be done within the purview of the Constitution.

On Monday, while speaking in the upper House on the brutal Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case, Jaya, a Samajwadi Party (SP) MP, had remarked, “These type of people need to be brought out in public and lynched.”

Referring to her remark, and the case in general, the minister, better known by his initials KTR, said, “You may have seen the seething rage of the nation. They want instant results, instant capital punishment. You’ve seen some members of Parliament speaking in the House, asking for them (accused) to be lynched.”

He continued, “While their fury is justified, the fact is, to be able to get that done legally there are a lot of things that come into way. A lot of times, even though you want instant results the laws, Acts might come in the way that might frustrate you.”

Calling himself as passionate as anyone else to see the four culprits being brought to book, the 43-year-old further said that, however, being in government, he can’t be saying ‘hang them in public or shoot them on sight.’

“That’s how the system works. You’ve to brace yourself for reality, to operate within purview of Constitution,” he added.

The brutal gang-rape and murder of the 26-year-old doctor in Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad on November 27, has triggered nationwide outrage and protests. In a series of tweets, KTR, last Sunday, had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘take appropriate action as soon as possible.‘

A fast-track court has been set up in Mahabubnagar district, after Chief Minister KCR gave directions in this regard.