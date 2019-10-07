New Delhi: If you are driving without a license, a fine of Rs 5,000 can be imposed on you, under the new traffic rules. A lot of discussions are actually going on over the stringent rules. But the fact is that not all drivers who are not carrying their driving licenses are offenders. It can be just a mistake. And the traffic department understands that. So, even if you have forgotten your license at home, you can evade the hefty fine, by following these simple steps:

1. If you have all the papers in place, save e-copies of all those in DigiLocker or mParivahan mobile applications. Even if you are carrying the electronic forms of those documents, you are not an offender.

2. Don’t make the mistake of considering digital documents scanned copies of your license and papers stored in your mobile phone. No, the documents need to be uploaded in either of these two mobile applications.

While this gives a push to the government’s overall movement of going digital, it reduces the chances of losing those important documents.

An amended provision in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 allows citizens to produce transport-related documents such as registration, insurance, fitness and permit, the driving licence, pollution check certificate and any other relevant documents in electronic form.

“This would enable the use of digital platforms for carrying and verification of the documents and is a step towards citizen facilitation,” says the advisory sent to the state police and transport departments on November 19, 2018.