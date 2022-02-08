New Delhi: The Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar will reportedly conduct a consensus on people who quit drinking since the liquor ban act came into force in the state in 2016. Sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar in April, 2016, months after Nitish Kumar made an electoral promise to the state’s women who complained about proliferation of liquor shops and the public nuisance they caused.Also Read - Meet Raju Patel, The New-Age Digital Beggar Who Accepts Money Via PhonePe | See Pics

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said a new survey will be conducted to ascertain the number of people who have given up alcohol and has directed officials to also take action against liquor mafia in the state. “As per the previous survey, 1.64 crore people have left liquor. Now, we have decided to conduct the same to find out the exact number of people who left the liquor. We have directed the liquor prohibition department as well as police and district administrations to continue their action against liquor mafias,” Nitish Kumar said according to a report by Times Now. Also Read - Bihar Eases Covid Restrictions Amid Dip in Cases | Check What's Allowed, What's Not

Earlier, Nitish Kumar had asked officials of the excise and prohibition department to explore the possibility of using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), called drones in popular language, dog squads and motorboats against the violators of the prohibition law, government sources said on Monday. Also Read - One Killed As Speeding Car Hits 3 Persons In Patna

Nitish Kumar’s order comes amid recent cases of hooch tragedy in the state where more than 50 people have died after consuming spurious liquor since last December.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also called for public shaming of those found involved in selling or drinking liquor, and an education department circular wanted school teachers to tip-off the government officials concerned about violations of the law.

The circular was, however, withdrawn amid strong criticism of the government’s move, with many opposition leaders saying it will put the lives of teachers in danger as they would invite the wrath of the liquor mafia. The government later said the circular was “advisory” in nature.