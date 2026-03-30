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Have you received a wrong traffic challan? Heres a step-by-step guide to get it cancelled in online virtual court

Have you received a wrong traffic challan? Here’s a step-by-step guide to get it cancelled in online virtual court

Through the 'Virtual Court' system, you can register your objection from the comfort of your home and submit evidence to get the challan cancelled.

(Representational image)

New Delhi: The installation of smart cameras and the implementation of e-challan technology on our roads have significantly improved traffic management systems. However, due to technical glitches or cases of mistaken identity, innocent motorists sometimes end up receiving incorrect challans. If you have received a challan that you believe is erroneous, there is no need to worry. Under the current ‘Digital India’ framework, you no longer need to make repeated visits to the physical court.

Through the ‘Virtual Court’ system, you can register your objection from the comfort of your home and submit evidence to get the challan cancelled. This entire process is completely online, transparent, and time-efficient. Having the right information and filing a timely appeal can save you from hefty fines while simultaneously keeping your driving record clean. Today, we will walk you through the complete online procedure for filing an appeal in a Virtual Court and outline the specific documents you will need.

Online Procedure for Filing an Appeal in Virtual Court

First, visit the official website, vcourts.gov.in

Retrieve the details of your pending challan by entering your mobile number, challan number, or vehicle registration number.

Once you have viewed the challan details, click on the ‘Contest the Case’ or ‘View’ option to register your objection.

If you possess any photographs, videos, or documents that serve as evidence proving the challan is incorrect, upload them directly onto the portal.

Under What Circumstances Can You Challenge a Traffic Challan?

If the vehicle shown in the photograph is not yours, or if the license plate is not clearly visible, you may file an appeal.

If a challan for jumping a red light was issued at a time when the traffic signal was malfunctioning, or if a police officer had manually signalled you to proceed.

If you violated a traffic rule while attempting to yield the right of way to an ambulance, the challan may be cancelled on humanitarian grounds.

Benefits of Using Virtual Courts

You are not required to appear physically in a courtroom; the entire process can be completed using your laptop or mobile device.

Cases are resolved much faster in virtual courts compared to traditional courts.

You receive updates via SMS at every stage of the process, and the judge’s verdict is also delivered online.

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