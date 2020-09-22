Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh on Tuesday announced that he will observe a one-day fast against the unruly behaviour with him in the House by Opposition MPs during the passing of the farm bills on 20 September. Also Read - 'Serving Tea to Those Who Attacked Him Shows His Greatness', PM Modi Lauds RS Deputy Chairman

The development comes after the Deputy Chairman served tea to the agitating MPs who have been suspended for misbehaving with him during the passing of the Farm Bills.

In a letter addressed to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Singh wrote that he was "anguished over Opposition attacks" and would fast till tomorrow. "After what happened on Sunday, I have been extremely anguished, distressed and in mental agony and have been unable to sleep for the past two days," Harivansh wrote in his letter.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh writes to President Ram Nath Kovind against the unruly behaviour with him in the House by Opposition MPs during the passing of agriculture Bills on 20th September https://t.co/T2fStyBmkC — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

He further wrote that the members had engaged in violent conduct in name of democracy, tried to frighten the Chair and defied every norm and convention of the House.

” The MPs ripped the Rajya Sabha rule book and flung at me, the tables from where many respected members took forward the tradition of the House, members climbed those tables and threw official papers around; ugly slogans were raised…,” Deputy Chairman Harivansh said.

“Whatever happened in front of me on September 20 has caused unimaginable loss to the dignity of House and Chair,” he added.

Singh also wrote that he hoped that his fast would perhaps inspire “self-purification” in those who had behaved insultingly towards him, adding that he will continue to work in the Rajya Sabha.

Noting that the birth anniversary of ‘rashtra kavi’ (national poet) Ramdhari Singh Dinkar falls on Wednesday, he said he will end his fast tomorrow while citing a few lines from one of his poems.

The eight lawmakers who have been suspended are Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen of Trinamool Congress, Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora, and Syed Naseer Hussain of Congress, Sanjay Singh of Aam Aadmi Party and K.K. Ragesh and E. Kareem of Communist Party of India-Marxist.