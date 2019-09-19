New Delhi: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Alka Lamba on Wednesday ‘clarified’ that she hadn’t formally joined the Congress, days after announcing her resignation from the primary membership of the AAP. She also said that she had resigned from the party only on Twitter, and not in writing.

The time has come to say

"Good Bye" to #AAP and to resign from the primary membership of the Party.

The past 6years journey was a great learning for me. Thanks to all. 🙏🇮🇳. #JaiHind #ChandniChowk #MLA #AlkaLamba #Delhi — Alka Lamba – अलका लाम्बा (@LambaAlka) September 6, 2019

She further said that she didn’t resign in writing as she was told by the party that her resignation on Twitter, too, will be accepted.

Speaking to media outside Delhi Assembly, where she was summoned by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel in connection with a petition filed by AAP’s Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, seeking her disqualification from the Assembly, the Chandni Chowk MLA said, “The Speaker is under pressure from the AAP to disqualify me. I have neither resigned from AAP nor as an MLA. It was the people of Chandni Chowk who sent me to the Assembly and they have asked me to not quit. Hence I won’t”

On joining Congress, she said, “I told the Speaker that I have not taken up primary membership of the Congress. I also said that I have not resigned from the AAP in writing.”

However, her claims were disputed by Bharadwaj, who wondered how, after making so many announcements, leaders like Alka Lamba can even be trusted.

One day she says,she has become independent MLA,another day she claims her ghar wapsi to Congress.

Now claims she is back in AAP Sources – Congress conducted a survey in Chandni Chowk and denied any chances of her Congress ticket. A Sr INC leader's son is far popular than her. — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) September 18, 2019

According to Lamba, the Speaker has given her time till 4 PM on Thursday to tell him about her final call on her resignation.