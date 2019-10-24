New Delhi: Terming the news of his resignation a rumour, BJP’s Haryana chief Subhash Barala clarified that he has not stepped down from his post yet. “I have not resigned from my post and the news of my resignation is a rumour”, news agency ANI quoted Barala as saying.

Earlier in the day, TV reports had claimed that Barala had resigned from his post following the split verdict in the Vidhan Sabha chunav. Barala, who contested from Tohana assembly seat in Fatehabad district, was seen trailing in early trends by more than 20,000 votes. On the other hand, Jannayak Janata Party’s Devender Singh Babli was leading from the seat.

Meanwhile, as per the latest trends, BJP was leading in 40 seats in Haryana, 6 short of the majority mark. The Congress was ahead in 32 constituencies and the Jannayak Janata Dal (JJP) was leading in 10 constituencies, indicating that it could be the kingmaker in the formation of the next government.

JJP was formed in December last year after Dushyant Chautala, grandson of 4-time Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, split from the INLD following a bitter fight in the family.

In 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP had formed the government in Haryana for the first time after winning 47 seats