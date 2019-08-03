New Delhi: Days after Congress-JD(S) Karnataka government fell and BJP’s BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as the chief minister, HD Kumaraswamy today exclaimed that he wants to quit politics and only wants ‘space in people’s hearts’.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, former Karnataka Chief Minister added, “I’m thinking of going away from politics. I came to politics accidentally. I became CM accidentally. God gave me the opportunity to become CM twice. I wasn’t there to satisfy anyone. In 14 months I did good work towards the state’s development. I’m satisfied.”

He added that he wants to live in peace now and doesn’t wish to continue his political career. “I’m observing where today’s politics is going. It’s not for good people, it’s about caste infatuation… I want space in people’s heart,” Kumaraswamy remarked.

During the trust vote on July 23, of the 225-member Karnataka Assembly, 20 legislators were absent for the floor test, reducing the House strength to 205 with 103 as the halfway mark for a simple majority. In the division of votes, 99 were for the motion and 105 against it.

Of the 20 legislators who were absent for the floor test, 15 were rebels of the Congress-JD(S) coalition, two Congress members who are in private hospitals in the city and in Mumbai for treatment, two Independents and one Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member.

The political crisis gripped the 14-month-old fledgeling government in Karnataka after 13 Congress and 3 JD-S rebels resigned between July 1 and July 10 in protest against weak leadership and lack of development across the southern state.