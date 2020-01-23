New Delhi: After a senior Janata Dal (United) leader publicly called out Nitish Kumar for forging an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Delhi polls, the Bihar Chief Minister on Thursday expressed his displeasure at the former’s statement, calling it “surprising”.

Nitish Kumar asserted that if there is an issue with a party’s stand, then it needs to be discussed at the party meetings. Disapproving such acts, Kumar said that the public statement by Pawan Varma, who is also a close aide, was “surprising”. Kumar went on to say that Pawan Verma could go and join any other party if he wished.

“If anyone has any issues then the person can discuss it within party or at party meetings, but such kind of public statements are surprising. He can go and join any party he likes, my best wishes,” said Nitish Kumar.

#WATCH Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on JDU leader Pawan Verma's letter to him on CAA&NRC: If anyone has any issues then the person can discuss it within party or at party meetings, but such kind of public statements are surprising. He can go and join any party he likes, my best wishes. pic.twitter.com/qFXgVSWfKu — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

In his letter, Pavan Varma, the national spokesperson of the JD(U), had said that he was ‘deeply perplexed’ by his party’s alliance with the BJP for Delhi polls, and is looking to him for ‘ideological clarity’. He said there was an urgent need for the JDU to ‘harmonise’ what the party leader felt in private and the action the party took in public.

Varma had made his letter public on Twitter on January 21. In that, he had also said, “This is the letter I have written to Nitish Kumar asking him how the JD(U) has formed an alliance with the BJP for the Delhi elections, given his own views on the BJP, and the massive national outrage against the divisive CAA-NPR-NRC scheme”.

“On more than one occasion, you have expressed your grave apprehensions about the BJP-RSS combine. If these are your real views, I fail to understand how the JDU is now extending its alliance with the BJP beyond Bihar, when even long-standing allies of the BJP, like the Akali Dal, have refused to do so. This is especially so at a time when the BJP, through the CAA=NPR-NRC combine, has embarked on a massive social divisive agenda aimed at mutilating the peace, harmony and stability of the country,” Varma had stated in the letter.