New Delhi: Hours after Rahul Gandhi asked the Narendra Modi-led government to "give transparency" on its exit plan after the lockdown is lifted on May 17, the Bharatiya Janata Party said that the Congress leader comes in front of media 'without knowing facts'.

"Our government welcomes all sorts of suggestions from opposition but it should be constructive and substantial. Rahul Gandhi might not have known facts which is his usual tendency,without knowing&understanding facts he comes in front of media", said BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a presser through video conference, the Wayanad MP had said the lockdown is not an on/off switch and it is a transition which requires cooperation of all – Centre, states, district magistrates and the people of India.

The Congress leader also called upon the prime minister to devolve power and take the states and district magistrates into confidence.

“We need to decentralise power in dealing with the virus. If we keep this fight only in PMO, we will lose. The PM must devolve power. If we centralise, there will be a calamity. PM has to trust chief ministers and chief ministers have to trust district magistrates,” he had stated.