New Delhi: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram took potshots at his successor, Amit Shah, for challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), ‘when he (Shah) himself had not answered a single question on the controversial act in the parliament’.

“Amit Shah must go back and listen to the debates in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, he did not answer a single question and now he is challenging Rahul Gandhi for a debate on it. Everything is wrong about this law,” Chidambaram stated at a rally in Kerala.

The former Finance Minister’s statement comes a day after Shah claimed that the grand old party is spreading rumours and disrupting the country’s peace by misleading people. “Congress and company are spreading rumours that it (CAA) will strip minority communities, Muslim brethren, of their citizenship. I challenge Rahul Baba (Gandhi) to point out one (such) provision,” Shah had said.

The former Finance Minister also lambasted Army chief General Bipin Rawat, who had criticized people leading violent protests over the CAA, asking him to ‘stay away from the matters that don’t concern him’.

“The DGP, the Army General are being asked to support the government. It is a shame. It is not the business of the Army to tell politicians what we should do. Just as it is not our business to tell you how to fight a war. You fight war according to your ideas and we will manage the politics of the country.” he said.

On December 26, General Rawat, while speaking to media had stated the leadership is all about leading but not in the wrong direction.

“Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of universities and college students…the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns. This is not leadership,” Rawat had told reporters.