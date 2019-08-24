New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi lauded the former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who took his last breathe at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday. In a letter to Jaitley’s wife, Sangeeta, Sonia described the late former Union Minister as a person, who attracted friends across the political spectrum and fought the cruel illness with an indomitable spirit till the end.

“I am very sad to learn of the passing away of your beloved husband. Jaitley was a person who attracted friends and admirers across the political spectrum and every walk of life. His sharp intellect and ability and his communication skills were evident in every cabinet position he held, in his role as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, and as a senior Advocate at the Supreme Court,” the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson said.

Calling his death more tragic, Gandhi stated,”Jaitley fought his cruel illness with great courage till the end. His passing is all the more tragic because he was so young, when he had so much more to contribute to national life. Words are little consolation at this time of grief, but I wanted you, your son and your daughter to know that I share your pain. May Arunji find eternal peace.”

Jaitley died of multiple organ failure at 12:07 PM at AIIMS, two weeks after he was admitted there following complaints of breathlessness. He was 66.