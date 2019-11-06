New Delhi: In a development that could spell trouble for Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, disqualified MLA Narayana Gowda on Tuesday praised him, calling him a ‘great person’ for giving him Rs 1,000 crore for development of his Krishnarajapet constituency, news agency ANI reported.

Addressing his supporters at a rally and alluding to a time before the Congress-Janata Dal coalition government fell, Gowda said, “Someone took me to his home at 5 AM. When I reached there, I found him worshipping. Seeing me, he asked me to sit and told me to support him so that he could become Chief Minister one more time.” He added that he requested Yediyurappa to give him Rs 7,00 crore for development of his Krishnarajapet constituency.

“But Yediyurappa said that he would give me Rs 300 crore more, which how did. Please tell me why I shouldn’t support such a great person. However, right after this he said that he said he had nothing to do with the disqualified MLAs,” Gowda further said.

He also claimed that a JD(S) MLA, who himself was disqualified, too, had made a statement in Mandya that he too supported Yediyurappa so that he could get funds to develop his constituency.

The remarks by Narayana Gowda come at a time when the Karnataka Chief Minister is already under the opposition scanner over a video clip in which he is allegedly seen accepting that it was BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah who made arrangements for rebel MLAs’ stay in Mumbai for over two months.” The rebellion by 17 MLAs led to the coalition government failing trust vote in the Assembly and Yediyuraap returning as Chief Minister for a fourth term.

While Congress has urged President Ramnath Kovind to dismiss both Yediyurappa and Shah, the BJP has defended him, saying that he was quoted out of context.