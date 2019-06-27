New Delhi: A day after Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy lost his cool with workers of a state-run power project and told them off with, “You vote for Modi and come to me for a solution,”, Union parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi reasoned the incident as ‘Him losing his mental balance’.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Joshi said, “People didn’t vote for him (Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy) to be the CM. Why is he the chief minister? With unhealthy alliance with Congress, he became CM. Now, he has lost his mental balance, particularly because his son lost in the polls.”

The Karnataka MP’s comments come after Kumaraswamy had a meltdown with Workers of the Yermarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS), who stopped his vehicle to raise their grievances.

Labourers gathered outside the guest house where the Chief Minister was staying and wanted to submit a memorandum to seek Kumaraswamy’s intervention over arrears of their salaries and termination of a few of their colleagues by the YTPS management.

The Chief Minister, who was on a bus, refused to meet them and tried to proceed to the village and got angry when the workers tried to stop the bus.

He told them that “you people wanted me to solve the problem, however, you chose to vote for Modi”.

He also warned them of a lathicharge for blocking his way. Raichur district in-charge minister and Venkatrao Nadagouda, who were also in the vehicle, pacified the Chief Minister, but the police had a tough time clearing the way for the vehicle.

Not only Kumaraswamy, former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah speaking in Badami on Thursday voiced a similar sentiment when he said, “I don’t know why you people voted for BJP. News started coming in that BJP is leading from this place. Panchayat Bhawan was made by us. We gave you food, shelter, and you vote for BJP. I wonder why.”

Meanwhile, JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka is walking on a thin line since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections threw an unfavourable mandate for both the parties and sending most BJP leaders to the Parliament.

The BJP won 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, whereas both Congress and JD(S) won one each.