Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have denied the accusations of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) legislator that he and his supporters were manhandled by the police while attempting to install a statue of freedom fighter Avanti Bai on Thursday.

A.R. Srinivas, DCP (West Zone), said that the Police had asked them to show the permission to install the statue but they could not show it.

“Police opposed the act and they resisted it, and tried to manhandle the police in which few of our policemen also got minor bruises. Police did not lathicharge or manhandle BJP MLA Raja Singh, the allegations are false,” said Srinivas.

A.R. Srinivas, DCP (West Zone), #Hyderabad: Police opposed the act and they resisted it, & tried to manhandle the police in which few of our policemen also got minor bruises. Police did not lathicharge or manhandle BJP MLA Raja Singh, the allegations are false. FIR registered. https://t.co/lT5MQ47wah — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

The police also released video footage in which purportedly BJP MLA can be seen hitting his head with a stone-like object.

The MLA, from Goshamahal constituency and the lone BJP legislator in Telangana, took to Twitter and said that the Hyderabad police should not be selective in releasing videos as the department has always targeted him. He also went on to ask why Hindu’s are always targeted.

I urge @hydcitypolice @CPHydCity have some spine & release all the videos while police laithcharge on my karyakartas & me. Don’t be selective in releasing videos as your department always targeted me. Why Hindu’s are always targeted @TelanganaDGP @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/MXVLIBp1aW — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) June 20, 2019

According to another senior police official, Raja Singh along with his followers attempted to install a 20-feet statue at Jummerat Bazar limits without any permission and in violation of the law.

“He forcibly installed it with his followers by instigating them. When he was prevented by police he hit himself with a stone on his head and caused a self-inflicted injury and is alleging that police has caused this injury,” the official said.

The BJP MLA alleged that the Telangana Police “attacked” him and his supporters when they tried to replace the statue following which he suffered “serious” head injuries and had to be hospitalised.

Rani Avantibai Lodhi, Lodhi-tribe warrior-queen, was the wife of Vikramaditya Singh, ruler of the state of Ramgarh. She raised a 4,000-member army and personally led it against the British in 1857.

