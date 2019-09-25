New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The meeting between the two leaders came just two days after the much-successful ‘Howdy, Modi‘ event in Houston, Texas.

Speaking to reporters, President Trump said, “We will have a trade deal with India soon.”

When questioned about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that the Pakistan Army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had trained Al-Qaeda and other terror groups in Afghanistan, Trump said, “Narendra Modi is a great Prime Minister, he will take care of that.” He also said that PM Modi and Imran Khan will get along ‘when they get to know each other.’

He also compared PM Modi to Elvis Presley and called him ‘Father of India.’ Trump said, “He brought India together as a father would. Maybe he is the Father of India, like an American version of Elvis.”

PM Modi, on the other hand, called Trump a ‘great friend of India’ and thanked him for coming to Houston, taking time out of his busy schedule. He called it a matter of great pride for Indians living in the US. He further said that India and US were progressing very rapidly and that the relations between the world’s largest and oldest democracy were based on ‘values.’

The Prime Minister also said that he had already met with the US President thrice, since his re-election earlier this year.

Later, addressing a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said, “It was a meeting of about 30-45 minutes, we are quite satisfied with it. PM Modi made it clear that we are not shying away from talks with Pakistan but we expect certain concrete steps to be taken by Pakistan before that.”

The Trump-Modi bilateral meet came just a day after the US President met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, during which, he once again offered to mediate on Kashmir. He repeated the offer again on Tuesday before meeting PM Modi, saying, “I think as far as Pakistan is concerned, they’re talking with India. They have very different views and I’m concerned about it.”

India, however, has made it clear to him that any talk with Pakistan will only take place bilaterally.